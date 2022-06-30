Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $589.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

