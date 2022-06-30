Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the quarter. Certara comprises 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.82% of Certara worth $96,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,304,000 after acquiring an additional 333,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 838,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 586,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 226,047 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,786. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,352 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,316 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

