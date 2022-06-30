CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

