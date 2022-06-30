Chain Guardians Hits Market Cap of $48.38 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,788.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

