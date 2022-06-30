Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 143450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)
