Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Buys A$49,989.16 in Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Derek La Ferla acquired 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,989.16 ($34,714.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,700 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

