Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Buys A$49,989.16 in Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Derek La Ferla acquired 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,989.16 ($34,714.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.72.
Chalice Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.