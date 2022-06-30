Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 6,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIAFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

