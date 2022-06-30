ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOM. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

ECOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,805. The stock has a market cap of $444.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

