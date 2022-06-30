ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOM. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
ECOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,805. The stock has a market cap of $444.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.
In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.