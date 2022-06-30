CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 33500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$21.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

In related news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,637,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,149,951.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,103 in the last ninety days.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

