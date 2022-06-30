China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for China Life Insurance in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for China Life Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Life Insurance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.57 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

