China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get China Vanke alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.