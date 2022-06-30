Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 1,205.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHGCY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Chugai Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.