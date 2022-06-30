CIBC Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$600,127.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 132,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,426,115 shares in the company, valued at C$191,191,077.18. Insiders have purchased 169,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,094 in the last 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

