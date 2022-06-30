Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $47.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,638,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 158,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

