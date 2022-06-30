Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Shares of CZBT stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.
