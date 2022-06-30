Civic Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $135.03 million and $15.05 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

