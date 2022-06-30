CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $73.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE CMS opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

