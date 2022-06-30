CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CNPAF remained flat at $$22.10 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

