Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 202,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,202. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

