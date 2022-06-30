Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.68. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 49,138 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$71.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.