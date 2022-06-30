Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 0.6%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$143.15 and last traded at C$140.00. Approximately 44,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 91,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.40.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.