Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE CBU opened at $63.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

