Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.67. 127,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,973,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,790 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.