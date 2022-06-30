Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.13. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.31.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,353.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,756,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

