Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.