Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,998 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Cosan by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cosan by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

