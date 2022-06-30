Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,998 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.14.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.