CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,458 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of CoStar Group worth $181,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after buying an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,428. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

