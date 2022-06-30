Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of F traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 1,350,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,502,891. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

