Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,909. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

