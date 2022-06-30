Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 352 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 109,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506,915. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

