CPChain Market Cap Reaches $948,516.28 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $948,516.28 and approximately $99,714.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00217406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00435112 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.