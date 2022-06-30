Craig Hallum Lowers MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Price Target to $50.00

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.