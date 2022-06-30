Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

