Credit Suisse Group Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.45.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 104,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.