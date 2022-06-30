Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $944,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crocs by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

