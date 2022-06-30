Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

