Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 6,504 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

