Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 27,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,978. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

