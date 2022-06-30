CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.74

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 6031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

