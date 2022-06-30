Critical Survey: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) vs. Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Aeon Global Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 633.41 -$35.01 million ($4.37) -0.38 Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.00 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,028.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aeon Global Health beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Aeon Global Health (Get Rating)

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

