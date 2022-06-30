Critical Survey: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) versus NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NerdWallet alerts:

This table compares NerdWallet and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.41 -$42.50 million N/A N/A Yext $390.58 million 1.52 -$93.26 million ($0.79) -6.06

NerdWallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 213.57%. Yext has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.77%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Yext -25.53% -49.72% -17.64%

Summary

NerdWallet beats Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.