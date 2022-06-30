CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.90. 105,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -214.86 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 786.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.