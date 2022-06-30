Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

CCI opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

