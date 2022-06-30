Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $627,276.05

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $627,276.05 and approximately $3,035.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,328.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00513426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011751 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,009,893 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

