CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 1,293,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,253.0 days.
Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$2.81 during trading hours on Thursday. CSR has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.
CSR Company Profile (Get Rating)
