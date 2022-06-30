CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. 153,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,735,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $650.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $40,683.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $589,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

