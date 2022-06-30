Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 0.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 138,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 207,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,115.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105,840 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

