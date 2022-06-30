Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

