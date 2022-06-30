D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|-12.16%
|-197.69%
|-47.51%
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|-11.21%
|-27.64%
|-7.40%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|$876.60 million
|-$81.07 million
|-1.17
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|$15.37 billion
|$806.99 million
|-3.14
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|157
|966
|3235
|44
|2.72
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. currently has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 2,804.61%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 90.57%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. competitors beat D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.
