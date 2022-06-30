Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
