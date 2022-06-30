Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

